Samantha Ronson voices support for Ellen DeGeneres

Samantha Ronson has spoken out to defend Ellen DeGeneres, insisting the TV host has always been "respectful and kind" to her.

The presenter has been heavily criticised in recent weeks for allegedly turning a blind eye to the toxic environment at her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with past and present staff members reporting misconduct, racism, and sexual harassment.

The allegations prompted DeGeneres to issue an apology, insisting she was unaware that producers on the show had behaved so badly, while promising to take a more active role in the way matters are done going forward.

Since then, Ellen's various celebrity friends have been speaking out in support of the former actress, and DJ Samantha weighed in on Monday.

"Unpopular opinion: I've worked for @TheEllenShow as a dj, for her parties, for years and she has ALWAYS been respectful and kind to me," the 42-year-old British musician wrote on Twitter.

One fan then responded and stated that many of the reports claim that Ellen is nice to celebrity guests, to which Samantha replied: "I knew this was coming, but you'd be surprised by how many people are super rude when you become someone they are writing a cheque to. It's super disappointing."

Another then commented, "You're also a celebrity guest. It's the people who work for her that she's reportedly been awful to," to which Samantha replied: "I wasn't a celebrity guest. I was an employee. Very different. Trust me."