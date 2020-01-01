NEWS Val Kilmer: 'Acting after my tracheotomy was like learning a new language' Newsdesk Share with :





Actor Val Kilmer has compared his return to acting after having a tracheotomy to learning a new language.



The 60-year-old actor underwent the procedure - where an incision in the windpipe is made to relieve an obstruction to breathing - as part of his battle against throat cancer.



His new movie Paydirt was his first after the operation and, appearing on Good Morning America, the Top Gun star admitted returning to his day job wasn't as simple as picking up where he left off.



Reflecting on his difficulties with communication nowadays, Kilmer explained: "It's just like any other language or dialect. You have to figure out a way to communicate that's no different than any other acting challenge, but it's just a very unique set of circumstances."



However, the screen star insisted that he's doing well following the operation, telling the programme hosts that he feels "a lot better than I sound".