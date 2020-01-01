NEWS Brian Austin Green tries to avoid coverage of Megan Fox's new romance Newsdesk Share with :





Brian Austin Green tries to avoid news coverage about his estranged wife Megan Fox's new romance with Machine Gun Kelly.



The Transformers star's romance with the rapper/actor came to light shortly after she and Brian announced the end of their nearly 10-year marriage.



Since then, the new couple hasn't been shy in piling on the PDA, while the screen star publicly declared they were "two halves of the same soul" in a recent interview.



Brian has also thrown himself back into the dating scene, enjoying outings with stars including Courtney Stodden, but when it comes to the coverage of his and Megan's new romances, he'd rather steer clear of the headlines.



"You can (escape it) if you ignore it and you avoid it, which is what I try and do," the Beverly Hills, 90210 star said during an appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast on Monday.



"I mean, I try and not read anything or look at anything and not involve myself in it. Just keep my head down and do what I do and, you know, focus on the kids. I know she's gonna do the same thing."



The 47-year-old actor has been criticised by some for dating multiple women, including influencer Tina Louise, following the end of his marriage, but Brian has insisted that he's just doing what lots of people do after the end of a long relationship - it's just that his life is in the public eye.



"My life is just much more under a microscope than somebody else's," he explained. "Isn't that dating? Aren't you supposed to talk to multiple people? It doesn't mean I'm a s**tty person. That's what you're supposed to do.



"You have to be willing to get out there and put yourself out there. But I get judged for it, I think, unfairly. I'm open to meeting somebody. I'm focused on myself and healing with all of this and my kids."



Megan and Brian, who married in 2010, share three sons, while he has a fourth son from another relationship.