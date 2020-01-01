Ryan Reynolds regrets plantation wedding location

Ryan Reynolds will always deeply regret staging his 2012 wedding on a former slave plantation.

The Deadpool star and Blake Lively exchanged vows at Boone Hall in South Carolina. Reynolds has now expressed remorse that the couple didn't put more thought into the site of the nuptials.

"It's something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for,” Reynolds told Fast Company, “It’s impossible to reconcile."

Allured by the plantation venue, which was also used in scenes for hit 2004 film The Notebook, Reynolds said he did not think to consider the setting's traumatic history of slavery until after the wedding:

"What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy."

Pinterest and other wedding planning websites have since banned all pictures of plantation wedding venues to avoid further romanticising the era.

After realising their mistake, Lively and Reynolds married once more at home.

Reynolds added they have tried to take accountability for their oversight: "Shame works in weird ways. A giant f**king mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action. It doesn’t mean you won’t f**k up again."

Challenging his assumptions was an ongoing pursuit, he said: "repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn’t end."

Lively and Reynolds recently joined the fight against racial injustice after George Floyd’s murder by donating $200,000 (£153,000) to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).