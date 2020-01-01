NEWS Sony’s TriStar Pictures wins bid for Whitney Houston biopic Newsdesk Share with :





Sony’s TriStar Pictures has won a highly contested bid for I Wanna Dance With Somebody, a biopic about the life of singer Whitney Houston.



According to Deadline, the project was initiated by Anthony McCarten, an Oscar-nominated screenwriter who self-financed a life rights option, developed a script, and aligned rights permissions and music, making the prospective film a hot commodity.



The movie will be helmed by Stella Meghie, who holds recent credits for directorial work on The Photograph and The Weekend, while McCarten will develop the screenplay and produce. Other producers will include Pat Houston for the Houston Estate, Larry Mestel on behalf of Primary Wave Music, and Denis O’Sullivan Jeff Kalligheri via Compelling Pictures.



Clive Davis, Houston's mentor and Grammy-winning music producer, has also given his approval.



Describing their intentions for the film to be a “joyous, emotional and heart-breaking celebration of the life and music of the greatest female R&B pop vocalist of all time," the producers said I Wanna Dance With Somebody will also be upfront about the price that super-stardom exacted on Houston.



A statement further explained that I Wanna Dance With Somebody: "will be both the rich and complex saga of the search for the perfect marriage between song and singer and audience, and at the same time the moving tale of a simple Jersey girl trying to find her way back home.”



The studio anticipates a Thanksgiving 2022 release date for the film.