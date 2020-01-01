Malcolm in the Middle cast to stage virtual reunion

The cast of Malcolm in the Middle are to stage an invitation-only virtual reunion for charity.

Fans can bid for an invitation to join the cast via Zoom on Saturday for one of the RW Quarantunes events staged by top Hollywood agent Richard Weitz and his daughter Demi to help fund Covid-19 relief efforts and other medical charities.

Show star Bryan Cranston, who has himself battled coronavirus, announced the reunion on Twitter.

"Join me and the whole family for the special 20th anniversary #MalcolmintheMiddle #RWQuarantunes Virtual Reunion Show Sat 8/8? Bid now," he tweeted.

Proceeds from the auction will go to Healing California, a charity providing free dental, medical, and vision care to those in need.

The winner will be acknowledged by name during the event and have a few minutes to speak personally with the cast, which also includes Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfield, Erik Per Sullivan, Catherine Lloyd Burns, and Malcolm himself, Frankie Muniz.

They will also receive memorabilia signed by Bryan and get to see surprise celebrity guests and musical performances.

You can bid for the experience on the Charity Buzz website.