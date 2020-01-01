NEWS Peter Dinklage set to star in movie musical Cyrano Newsdesk Share with :





Peter Dinklage is set to reprise his role as Cyrano de Bergerac in a big-screen adaptation of the hit musical.



The Game of Thrones star made his debut as the lovestruck romantic in the off-Broadway show Cyrano in 2018, and he will play the titular character once again in the upcoming musical film, set to be directed by Joe Wright.



MGM bosses have acquired the rights to the movie, which will also feature Haley Bennett, Joe’s partner, as Roxanne, the object of Cyrano's unrequited love – a role she played opposite Dinklage on stage.



Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry and The Outsider's Ben Mendelsohn have also been added to the cast of the film, but details of their roles are currently under wraps, according to Deadline.



Dinklage's wife Erica Schmidt originally penned the off-Broadway adaptation of Edmond Rostand's 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac, and has been recruited to write the script for the movie.



However, Schmidt's version of the classic story places the emphasis on the titular character's height, rather than his nose.



The music and lyrics for the film's songs have been penned by The National's Matt Berninger and Bryce and Aaron Dessner, who co-wrote and produced Taylor Swift's new Folklore album.



It's not the first time the Cyrano story has hit the big screen - Gerard Depardieu and Anne Brochet starred in a 1990 version, and Steve Martin and Daryl Hannah led a modern take in 1987's Roxanne.