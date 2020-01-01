Mulan to skip cinemas and premiere on Disney+

Disney's live-action remake of Mulan will no longer get a theatrical release.

Niki Caro's remake of the 1998 animated classic, starring Liu Yifei as the titular warrior, was originally supposed to open in cinemas in March, with red carpet premieres taking place in Los Angeles and London before the Covid-19 pandemic led to its release being postponed until July, before being rescheduled once again until August, and recently being removed from the calendar altogether.

On Tuesday, Disney officials announced that Mulan will now forgo its planned theatrical run and premiere on streaming service Disney+ on 4 September. In territories where the studio currently has no plans to launch Disney+, Mulan will be released in cinemas.

However, the movie will not be available directly to Disney+ subscribers - they will have to pay a premium rental fee on top of their monthly subscription, with it costing $29.99 (£23) to rent in the U.S.

During the company's earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek insisted that they were "looking at Mulan as a one-off as opposed trying to say that there's a new business windowing model," according to Variety.

Regarding the pricing, he added, "Rather than simply rolling (the movie) into a free offering, we thought we can test anything when you have your own platform. We're trying to establish a new premiere access window to capture that investment we got (in the film). We'll have a chance to learn from this. From our research under a premiere access offering, not only does it get us revenue from our original transaction of PVOD (premium video-on-demand), but it's a fairly large stimulus to sign up for Disney+."

Back in June, when the movie, which reportedly cost $200 million (£153 million) to make, was delayed yet again, co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn and co-chairman Alan Bergman insisted it needed to be seen on a big screen.

"Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that's where we believe it belongs - on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together," they said at the time.