Kourtney Kardashian 'not ok' after son Reign swaps long locks for a shaved head

Kourtney Kardashian told fans she's "not ok" after her son Reign swapped his signature long locks for a newly shaved 'do on Tuesday.

The five-year-old son of Kourtney and her ex Scott Disick showed off his new look in a post on her Instagram page, running his hand over his shorn locks as he posed for the camera.

“I am not ok,” Kourtney captioned the image.

While the snap came as a shock to many of Kourtney's celebrity friends, given that Reign was rocking waist-length tresses earlier in the week, it also garnered countless messages of approval.

"He looks soooo handsome," Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian commented, while Hailey Bieber wrote, "Omggggg the cutest".

“OMG Such a CUTIEEEE,” Adrienne Bailon, who formerly dated Kourtney's brother Rob Kardashian, commented, while Kardashian family friend Khadijah Haqq wrote, "But he’s so handsome".

Kourtney has previously clapped back at critics who questioned why she'd let her son grow his hair so long, commenting in response to one troll: "Most gorgeous hair on earth, anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG".