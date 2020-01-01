Ryan Reynolds shoots down rumours he's starring in Black Adam

Ryan Reynolds has shot down rumours that he's set to star in Black Adam.

The comic book movie has been in the works for years, and finally got the green light in November last year, with Dwayne Johnson playing the titular DC Comics anti-hero.

Rumours have been circulating on social media, suggesting that Reynolds would be playing Hawkman, but the 43-year-old has dismissed the speculation.

"I’m not playing Hawkman in Black Adam. Although I generally do whatever the hell @TheRock tells me to do," he posted on Twitter, referencing previously working with the former wrestler on Hobbs & Shaw, and on the upcoming Netflix thriller Red Notice.

He then jokingly claimed that he would be starring in the highly-anticipated Zack Snyder cut of 2017's superhero blockbuster Justice League.

"I would however love to be in Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie and I’ve heard I may already be in it? #SnyderCut," he quipped.

Johnson swiftly replied to Reynolds' tweet, and touched upon the actor's critically panned 2011 superhero movie, Green Lantern.

"You ARE playing Hawkman and that’s that. You’re also Deadpool, Green Lantern (when you want because you own the intellectual property), you’re in the Zack Snyder JL movie and you’re also @KevinHart4real’s dad. Like in real life, as per your blood test," the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star wrote.

Reynolds later revisited his failed Green Lantern blockbuster with his own hilarious 'cut', which had hacked the two-hour long film down to just 27 seconds.

"Here’s the secret Reynolds Cut of GL you all haven’t been waiting for. In order to make it as great as possible we made some judicious cuts," he wrote, alongside the clip which featured an unexpected Justice League crossover, and Tom Cruise's face edited over his own.