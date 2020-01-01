NEWS Dwayne Johnson orders Ryan Reynolds to play Hawkman Newsdesk Share with :





Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has ordered Ryan Reynolds to play Hawkman in 'Black Adam', after the 'Deadpool' had denied reports that he was going to star in the film.



The 'Deadpool' star had taken to social media to deny reports that he is to star as the comic book character in the DC Extended Universe movie, but 'The Rock' insists he has no choice but to be Hawkman.



In response to Reynolds, Dwayne tweeted: "You ARE playing Hawkman and that's that. You're also Deadpool, Green Lantern (when you want because you own the intellectual property), you're in the Zack Snyder JL movie and you're also @KevinHart4real's dad. Like in real life, as per your blood test. (sic)"



Reynolds had previously written on Twitter about the role, saying: "I'm not playing Hawkman in Black Adam. Although I generally do whatever the hell @TheRock tells me to do."



The 43-year-old Canadian actor did tease DC Comics fans by suggesting that he maybe making a cameo as superhero Green Lantern in Zack Snyder's cut of 'Justice League'.



Reynolds - who played the character in the much derided 2011 'Green Lantern' movie - added: "I would however love to be in Zack Snyder's Justice League movie and I've heard I may already be in it?"



Meanwhile, Dwayne has revealed that production on his Netflix project 'Red Notice' will resume next month in a "quarantined bubble" for the cast and crew.



In a video message posted on his Instagram account, 'The Rock' revealed that he has been getting advice from the NBA - who have restarted the season in a closed environment for teams - on how to create a safe space on set which will limit the chances of spreading coronavirus.



The 48-year-old actor said: "They've been great in terms of sharing with us what has been effective with their bubble. And we are able to implement that in our bubble."