Ex Ellen producer Hedda Muskat claims she was 'emotionally abused' while working on show

Former The Ellen DeGeneres Show producer Hedda Muskat has put forward her allegations she was 'emotionally abused' while working on the daytime programme.

On Wednesday, Muskat became the first of the show's former producers to put her name to her allegations, recalling her time on the programme in an interview on Australia's Sunrise morning show.

"I was more emotionally abused, fired for no reason... they told me that they were just going to take the show in a different direction. They ended up gave my job to a guy I trained who was about 24 years old and had no experience," she claimed.

She recollected that Ellen was rude to her from the beginning, and she soon learned the hard way that she wasn't welcome to talk to the host.

"When you walk into her office for example, to pitch her your segments, there was always a snarl. I always felt that I was never welcomed in her office, she always hurried me, 'like get to the point, get to the point'," she said.

After a few months, Muskat was allegedly told not to go into Ellen's office anymore.

She also claimed she was shown 'so much disrespect' when she took her daughter into work one day and wanted to introduce her to the 62-year-old presenter.

"She just snarled again, walked by and I was flabbergasted, she didn't even make eye contact," she said, adding: "I was told later to no longer bring my daughter to work... I was told... 'she doesn't want kids in the office'."

Muskat said she hoped her decision to come forward with her story will encourage others to publicly do the same.

Ellen has yet to comment on the allegations about her show workplace environment herself, but has had celebrity friends including Katy Perry and Ashton Kutcher come forward in her defence.