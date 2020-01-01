Selena Gomez gets cooking for new online series

Selena Gomez has shared her kitchen with fans ahead of the premiere of her new HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef.

The trailer for the 10-episode digital series, in which the singer learns to cook with the help of professional chefs, dropped on Wednesday.

“Having some of the best chefs open up their kitchens to me was a humbling and fun experience," Gomez said in a statement.

"I definitely discovered I have a lot more to learn. I’m also really happy that we were able to highlight and raise money for some incredible charitable organizations,” she enthused.

Among the star chefs set to appear as Selena's virtual teachers are Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Angelo Sosa, Daniel Holzman, Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi, and Tonya Holland.

The show launches on HBO Max on 13 August. The network has released a promotional statement for the show telling viewers: "This casual, funny, and informative series will embrace both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook — while inviting audiences to follow along at home."

Meanwhile, Gomez has also made waves on social media by becoming one of the first celebrities to use the Reels feature on Instagram. The tool allows users of the photo-sharing site to upload videos that can be edited with the platform's creative functions. In keeping with the food theme, Gomez posted a video offering fans a glimpse inside her refrigerator.