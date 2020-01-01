NEWS Lili Reinhart: 'I've been bisexual for years' Newsdesk Share with :





Bisexual Riverdale star Lili Reinhart knew she was attracted to girls from a very young age.



The actress, who until recently was dating her TV co-star Cole Sprouse, opened up about her sexuality in June, but now tells Flaunt magazine she has been clear about her preferences for years, but didn't speak out for fear of appearing to be jumping on a bandwagon.



"I felt that since I've exclusively been in hetero-normative relationships, it would be too easy for any outsider, especially the media, to vilify me and accuse me of faking it to get attention," she said.



"That's not something I wanted to deal with. But to my close friends, and those in my life, my bisexuality has been no secret."