Brian Austin Green takes swipe at Megan Fox after her loved up Machine Gun Kelly post

Brian Austin Green has responded to his estranged wife Megan Fox's gushing post about her new man by reminding her she's got three young sons at home.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star reacted to Fox's love note to rap-rocker and actor Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram, by copying her words underneath images of his four sons - three of which he shares with the Transformers star.

Fox posted the caption "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours" beneath a black and white snap of herself and Kelly, and her ex fired it back at her, writing: "Achingly beautiful boys... My heart is yours," beneath shots of seven-year-old Noah, Bodhi, six, Journey, four, and his 18-year-old son Kassius, who he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.

Green made no other comment, but earlier this week he revealed how he found out about Fox's relationship with the rap star during an appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast.

"I found out in my own way and that’s as much detail as I’ll give you on that one," he said. "I didn’t read about it or anything like that."

Green also revealed he is trying not to Google anything about his estranged wife and her new beau, adding: "I try to no read anything or look at anything and not involve myself in it. Just keep my head down and do what I do and focus on the kids. I know she’s going to do the same thing."