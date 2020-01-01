Ryan Reynolds to star in family monster comedy

Ryan Reynolds is attached to star in a family-friendly monster comedy to be directed by Paul King.

The Deadpool actor will star in the movie adaptation of Simon Rich's satirical short story Everyday Parenting Tips, which will be directed by the Paddington filmmaker and produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, according to Deadline.

The story, which was published in The New Yorker, was structured as a short essay guide, with a father offering advice on what to do when their child says they believe a monster lurks under the bed - at a time when an ongoing Monster Uprising is actually happening in the world. The creature pandemic has unleashed many monsters and there is a "giant, swirling portal in the sky that looks like a screaming mouth".

Lord and Miller's production company brought the project to Universal after hearing Rich's movie pitch and studio bosses quickly secured the rights. Rich, who wrote the new Seth Rogen movie An American Pickle from his own short story, will pen the screenplay.

Reynolds will also produce via his Maximum Effort Productions banner alongside George Dewey, Rich, Lord, Miller, and Aditya Sood.

The Canadian actor has a busy slate coming up once his film projects go into production following the Covid-19 shutdown. He is set to resume filming Netflix's action movie Red Notice alongside Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson in mid-September and will move onto an untitled time-travel adventure film, which will be directed by Shawn Levy, who he recently worked with on Free Guy, which is scheduled for release in December.

Over the weekend, he launched an initiative to hire 10 to 20 Black, Indigenous, people of colour (BIPOC) trainees for his adventure film.

"They're gonna be paid, housed and travelled out of my salary. They're gonna spend their days on set learning from professionals, getting real-life experience that they can parlay into another job and then hopefully, if they're not too disillusioned, a career in the film industry," he explained in a video.