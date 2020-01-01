Lilly Wachowski: 'The Matrix is a trans story'

Lilly Wachowski has confirmed her genre-defining The Matrix trilogy was a trans story.

Sibling duo Lilly and Lana Wachowski wrote and directed the Oscar-winning franchise, which will soon add a fourth film, starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Laurence Fishburne.

They helmed the films as Larry and Andy Wachowski, before they transitioned to women; Lana in 2008 and Lilly in 2016.

Ever since, theories have swirled that the movies, about a dystopian future in which humanity is unknowingly trapped inside a simulated version of reality called the Matrix, is actually an allegory for being a trans person.

Talking to Netflix Film Club, Lilly was happy to confirm the narrative.

"I'm glad that it has gotten out that that was the original intention," she smiled. "But the world wasn't quite ready for it - the corporate world wasn't ready for it.

"I'm glad that people are talking about the Matrix movies with a trans narrative; I love how meaningful those films are to trans people, and the way that they come up to me and say, 'These movies saved my life.' I'm grateful to be able to throw them a rope to help them on their journey."

She further shared that the character Switch, played by Belinda McClory, was originally written as someone who was male in the real world and a female in the Matrix.

"The Matrix stuff was all about the desire for transformation - but it was all coming from a closeted point of view," she mused. "I don't know how present my transness was in the background of my brain as we were writing it. We were always living in a world of imagination."