Nia DaCosta to helm Captain Marvel sequel

Nia DaCosta will be the first ever Black woman to direct a Marvel movie after being tapped to helm the Captain Marvel sequel.

The 30-year-old filmmaker has signed up to take over from original directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck for the follow-up, which will see Brie Larson reprise her role as the titular superhero.

Disney bosses had reportedly met with several filmmakers over the last few months, but DaCosta emerged as an early favourite to replace Boden and Fleck, who had co-directed the original 2019 blockbuster.

"Congratulations @NiaDaCosta !!!!!! Can't wait to see where you take this! Anna and I are thrilled for you and wishing you the very best! Higher Further Faster! #CaptainMarvel2," Fleck shared on Twitter after the news broke.

While Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi reposted an article confirming DaCosta's gig, and simply added: "Swweeeeeet."

Megan McDonnell, who's served as story editor on the Marvel/Disney+ spin-off series WandaVision, has penned the script for the Captain Marvel sequel.

DaCosta made her directorial debut in 2018 with indie film Little Woods, and has gone on to direct the upcoming Jordan Peele-produced reboot of classic ‘90s horror Candyman.

Captain Marvel, which also starred Jude Law, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Annette Bening, Gemma Chan and Lashana Lynch, grossed more than $1.1 billion (£836 million) worldwide.

The sequel, which is yet to start production, is currently eyeing a July 2022 release date.