Zoe Kravitz thanks High Fidelity team as show is cancelled after one season

Zoe Kravitz has paid tribute to the cast and crew behind her Hulu show High Fidelity, following the news that the programme has been axed after just one season.



The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself and her co-stars on the set of the U.S. TV show, which was based on the 1995 book by Nick Hornby and the 2000 film of the same name starring John Cusack.



"I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family," said Zoe, who starred in the show as Robyn 'Rob' Brooks and also executive produced it.



"Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I'm in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us," she continued, adding a peace out emoji and the hashtag 'breakupssuck'.

News of the show's cancellation was reported on Wednesday by Deadline, which noted the network had "lengthy deliberations" about whether or not to cancel the show, that has received a generally positive response from both critics and fans.



"In the end, the streamer opted not to proceed with a second season. Finding another home for the show is considered a long shot," reported the publication.