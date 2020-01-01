NEWS Zach Braff pays tribute to late friend Nick Cordero with tattoo Newsdesk Share with :





Zach Braff has honoured his late pal Nick Cordero by tattooing the Broadway star on his arm.



The actor had an image of the performer, who lost his battle with COVID-19 last month, dancing in a three-piece suit inked on to his arm, and on Thursday the Garden State star took to Instagram to share the new body art.



Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Dr. Woo, who created the tattoo, also shared a shot of Braff's arm.



"In loving memory to the greatest Nick Cordero on his friend Zach Braff," Woo wrote.



Cordero's widow, Amanda Kloots, commented on Woo's post, writing: "Need to come see you for one."



Braff shared his grief over the tragedy last month on an episode of his podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald, which he co-hosts with Donald Faison.



"The last thing Nick texted me before he went unconscious was, I said, 'Is there anything I can do?' And he said, 'Please look out for Amanda and (son) Elvis'," Braff recalled.

"And I promised that I'm going to do that for the rest of my life. And I want to make him proud," he added.



Cordero spent three months in a coma at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center before he passed away at age 41.