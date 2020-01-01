Abbi Jacobson's A League of Their Own series coming to Amazon

Amazon Studios has picked up a new project by Broad City star Abbi Jacobson and Mozart in the Jungle's Will Graham, who have developed a new series based on 1992 Penny Mashall film, A League of Their Own.

Deadline reported that Jacobson stars in the series, which reimagines the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League flick with fresh characters, who share a dream of playing professional baseball.

A streamer for the show reads: “The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it."

Jacobson happily shared the news to her Instagram followers, and posted images from the set of the show.

In a statement, she and Graham declared their shared obsession with the original League of Their Own film, explaining: "28 years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked."

They continued: "we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories. With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast, and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life.”

The pair added that “It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We’re hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities.”