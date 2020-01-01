Jennifer Garner quietly splits from businessman boyfriend - report

Jennifer Garner is reportedly single again after quietly splitting from her boyfriend of two years.

The Dallas Buyers Club star had been linked to businessman John Miller since 2018, but according to multiple reports, their romance fizzled out earlier this year, before the coronavirus lockdown began.

The news emerges after Jennifer was spotted enjoying a beach day with her former Alias co-star Bradley Cooper in Malibu, California.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the A Star Is Born actor and director was joined by little Lea De Seine, his three-year-old daughter with ex Irina Shayk, as Jennifer helped them build a sand castle on Wednesday.

Jennifer is herself a mother of three - she shares daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and eight-year-old son Samuel with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. The 48-year-old actress was married to Ben from 2005 to 2018, and he has since found love with rising star Ana de Armas. The loved-up pair were seen hugging and kissing during a beach trip with Ben's close friend Matt Damon and his family this week.