George and Amal Clooney donate $100k after Beirut explosion

George Clooney and his wife Amal have donated $100,000 (£76,000) to aid the relief effort following an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon this week.

The couple is sharing the money equally among three charitable organisations helping those affected by the blast, which claimed at least 137 lives and injured more than 5,000 people.

"We’re both deeply concerned for the people of Beirut and the devastation they've faced in the last few days," George and Amal, who was born in the city, shared in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "Three charitable organisations we've found are providing essential relief on the ground: the Lebanese Red Cross, Impact Lebanon, and Baytna Baytak. We will be donating these three 100,000 dollars and hope that others will help in any way they can."

Earlier this year, generous George and his wife donated over $1.3 million (£990,000) to global coronavirus relief efforts.

Human rights lawyer Amal spent the first few years of her life in Beirut, but her family left Lebanon when she was two-years-old because of the Lebanese Civil War. They moved to England and Amal went on to study at the prestigious Oxford University.