Dirty Dancing sequel starring Jennifer Grey confirmed by Lionsgate boss

Lionsgate officials have confirmed they are making a sequel to Dirty Dancing with Jennifer Grey.

It was reported in July that Grey had signed up to star in an untitled dance movie, and rumours began to swirl that it was in fact a sequel to the 1987 romantic drama.

And during a studio earnings call on Thursday, Lionsgate boss Jon Feltheimer confirmed the news and joked it was "one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood".

He also assured fans of the original that the new movie will be exactly what they've been waiting more than 30 years for.

"It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise's fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the company's history," he shared.

The 1987 original followed awkward teenager Frances 'Baby' Houseman, played by Grey, who falls in love with Patrick Swayze's dance instructor Johnny Castle during a summer vacation in upstate New York in the '60s.

Director Jonathan Levine will helm the flick, with Grey serving as an executive producer, and Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis penning the script, according to Deadline.

Dirty Dancing was a huge success, taking $218 million (£173 million) at the global box office from a $5 million (£4 million) budget.

It also won the Oscar and Golden Globe for the iconic signature song, (I've Had) The Time of My Life, while Grey and Swayze, who died in 2009, were nominated for Globes.