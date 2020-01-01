Cameron Diaz has no regrets over quitting Hollywood

Cameron Diaz has no regrets about quitting Hollywood, and said the decision has made her feel at peace.

The actress last appeared on the big screen in the remake of the hit musical Annie back in 2014, and reflected on her decision to step away from the spotlight in a new interview with Gwyneth Paltrow for her In Goop Health: The Sessions series.

And when asked by the Oscar winner what it felt like to "walk away" from her stellar movie career, Cameron smiled and she replied: "A peace. I got a peace in my soul, because I finally was taking care of myself.”

She revealed that the intense scrutiny she was under while in the spotlight, after starring in movies such as There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels and The Holiday, and voicing Princess Fiona in the Shrek franchise, made her realise she wanted out.

The 47-year-old continued: “It’s a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won’t understand it, I know you understand it, but it’s so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there.

“There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there," she added.

Cameron, who has a seven-month-old daughter called Raddix with husband Benji Madden, described her acting schedule as a "grind" and said she was unable to have any time for her personal life.

“I stopped and really looked at my life,” Cameron candidly shared. “When you’re making a movie, they own you. You’re there for 12 hours a day for months on end, you have no time for anything else.”