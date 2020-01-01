Meghan, Duchess of Sussex adds star power to The 19th* virtual summit

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will bring a virtual summit to a big close next week by interviewing its organiser Emily Ramshaw.

The 19th* Represents 2020 Virtual Summit will feature conversations between top female names from the worlds of politics, activism, journalism and the arts, including U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, actresses Meryl Streep and Zoe Saldana, and philanthropist Melinda Gates.

Founders Ramshaw and Amanda Zamora launched The 19th* last week, describing the new venture as a "nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy", and Ramshaw can't believe the royal reached out when she read about the new initiative.

"She told us that our vision for The 19th* - building a truly diverse and representative newsroom that covers women with nuance - spoke to her immediately," Ramshaw said to Glamour.

Meghan also issued a statement to the publication, stating: "The 19th*'s commitment to reporting and storytelling that lifts up those who are too often underrepresented in the media has never been more important. I'm looking forward to asking the co-founder what it means to build a media outlet with gender equity, diversity, and community at its core."

The 39-year-old will interview CEO Ramshaw on 14 August. Her latest virtual appearance will come three days after the publication of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family - the upcoming biography about her and Prince Harry's courtship and marriage and their bid for a new life away from Britain's royal family.

Meghan and Harry now live in Los Angeles with their son Archie, who was born in May last year.