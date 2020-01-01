Chris Evans launches political website

Chris Evans has launched a bipartisan political website after struggling to find reliable fact-based news.

The Avengers star has unveiled A Starting Point in order to offer a resource for those seeking out more information about political issues in the U.S. and the actor reveals the venture is part of his effort to use his platform for good.

"It's not that I'm specifically drawn to politics. It's just when you look around, you try to figure out how can you help," he tells People. "There's a lot of things you can do as an actor with your name. I could be making booze - I don't discourage anyone from doing that, I love booze - but there's no denying that I played a certain character (Captain America), and it just so happens to align with part of my nature in terms of being someone who is politically involved and who cares about the wellbeing of people in this country."

He continues: "You have to use your platform to do more than just retweet things."

While the 39-year-old is passionate about politics, he will be refraining from sharing his own views on the site.

"Nowhere on the site is my opinion," he says. "I think that's really important if you want to try to become synonymous with a place of unbiased information and accurately represent what is happening in Washington."

Evans has been working closely with Washington, D.C. officials, alongside the site's co-founders producer Mark Kassen and tech entrepreneur Joe Kiani, to ensure he is properly educated on political matters.

"If the only thing we achieve is political engagement from an otherwise apathetic voter, then we've done our job," he adds. "Success looks like more people voting. We have the power. We have the numbers. We can make that mechanism work for us, if we're all involved."

A Starting Point launched last month.