Keanu Reeves to star in fifth John Wick movie

Keanu Reeves will film the fourth and fifth instalments in the John Wick franchise back-to-back next year.

In an earnings call on Thursday, Lionsgate boss Jon Feltheimer confirmed that a fifth instalment in the action franchise, in which Reeves stars as the titular assassin, is being developed and they hoped to film it directly after the fourth one.

"We're also busy preparing scripts for the next two instalments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & 5 back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year," he said, according to Deadline and Variety.

John Wick: Chapter 4 was originally due to be released in May 2021 but was pushed back by a full year to accommodate the fact that Reeves is currently working on The Matrix 4, which is shooting in Berlin, Germany. Production on the sci-fi franchise had only been underway for four weeks when the coronavirus pandemic struck, causing it to be shut down, so Reeves is expected to be tied up with that movie for the remainder of the year.

"The Matrix was only four weeks in when this all happened," John Wick director Chad Stahelski told Collider earlier this year. "So, Keanu's gotta go finish his commitment up on The Matrix, which is a big deal and which I think will probably take him until the end of the year. Then we have to go into our prep mode and then we'll start."

During Feltheimer's earnings call, the CEO confirmed a Dirty Dancing sequel was in the works with original star Jennifer Grey and that their horror movie Antebellum, starring Janelle Monae, would be skipping cinemas and heading to video-on-demand. The film was initially set to open in movie theatres in April but was pushed back to August due to the Covid-19 crisis, before being removed from the calendar altogether.