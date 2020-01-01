Ryan Coogler: 'Judas and the Black Messiah has become more relevant'

Judas and the Black Messiah producer Ryan Coogler believes the movie has "become more relevant" since they made it.

The movie follows the life of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton, who was killed in a raid by the FBI and Chicago Police in 1969. Coogler, who worked on Marvel movie Black Panther before joining the project, insisted that Hampton's story has "become more relevant with context".

"We're still fighting the same beast, we're still fighting the same monsters, we are still fighting the same system, you know, and they haven't gone anywhere," he explained in an interview with the BBC.

Director Shaka King, who also co-wrote the script for the film, added that recent events in America - including the killing of George Floyd during his arrest in Minneapolis and the Black Lives Matter movement - has made the movie even more timely.

"We started making it prior to the George Floyd killing and the rebellions that followed," King said. "I've never been in this kind of position where the attitude of the audience is so caught up to the message that you're trying to convey - but I think the message of the movie is consistent no matter when its viewed."

King was also quizzed about the decision to cast British actor Daniel Kaluuya as enigmatic activist Hampton, with some claiming the leading role should have gone to an American star.

And the director insisted the Get Out star's "spirit" is like Hampton's, making him the perfect choice.

"He had a gravitas to him that you don't see in people that age... not to mention the political viewpoints that he holds as an individual," King said. "I'm well aware of the debate on British actors playing American black iconic figures.

"But for me, I'm born in America, my family's Caribbean and I've got a South African name - so I am literally emblematic of a sort of diasporadic way of thinking.... So I didn't go into it thinking there would be (an issue)."

Judas and the Black Messiah is slated for release in early 2021.