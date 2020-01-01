Randall Emmett: 'Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are glued to each other'

Randall Emmett, the director of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's new film, has revealed the new couple are "glued to each other".

Emmett made his directorial debut helming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, with Megan and rapper Kelly, real name Colson Baker, forging a romance on the set of the film - shortly after her split from husband Brian Austin Green.

Randall and his fiancee Lala Kent have since enjoyed double dates with Megan and Kelly, and he told Entertainment Tonight of the experience: "Let me tell you the joke I make about our double dates, and they know I say this to their face: Going on a double date with Megan and Colson, it's like an individual date and a double date.

"The first half is very 'double date.' Everybody is conversing, we're having fun, we're laughing. The second half, they don't even know our name. They're just glued to each other!"

Megan and Kelly's spark grew while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass, with Emmett adding: "The chemistry was second to none, but I just thought, I'm a great director!"

"I didn't know there were these undertones and all that, and now, we spend a lot of time with them since they've been together and it's really sweet and beautiful, and I'm really happy for both of them," he continued. "They're very passionate about one another and very happy, and I mean, it's really sweet to see that I had a little hand in that."