Oprah Winfrey sets up Breonna Taylor billboards around Louisville

Oprah Winfrey has taken over billboards around Louisville, Kentucky to demand police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor are brought to justice.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was fatally shot by police when they stormed her Louisville home on 13 March with a "no knock warrant" during a botched drugs sting relating to a suspect already in custody.

According to Variety, the billboards demand that the officer involved in the killing of Taylor be arrested and charged. They also share the web address of the website for Until Freedom, an organisation battling racial injustice who have taken up the Taylor case.

The billboards come shortly after Winfrey stepped back from the cover of her signature publication, O, The Oprah Magazine, for the first time in its 20-year history to dedicate the issue to Taylor.

"I think about Breonna Taylor often. She was the same age as the two daughter-girls from my school in South Africa who've been quarantining with (partner) Stedman (Graham) and me since March. In all their conversations I feel the promise of possibilities," she wrote in an accompanying column. "Their whole lives shine with the light of hopefulness. That was taken away from Breonna in such a horrifying manner.

"What I know for sure: We can't be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O magazine. I cry for justice in her name."

Protests over the case, which received additional attention following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota in May, have targeted Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron, who is leading the investigation.

Stars including Beyonce and Jennifer Lawrence have also demanded justice for Taylor.