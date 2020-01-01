Kelly Rowland urges fans to 'stop trying to be God' amid judgemental cancel culture

Kelly Rowland has shared her thoughts on cancel culture in a post on Instagram on Thursday, as she admitted she's 'so grateful God never cancelled me'.

The 39-year-old singer took to the social media site to reflect on the way people are 'cancelled' in today's society if they say something controversial or disrespectful.

Admitting there are times she has been one of those people, Kelly explained to her followers: "In this ‘cancel culture’ we live in, I am SO grateful God NEVER canceled me, And I’m sure he could’ve many-a-times! Let us always TRY to remember NOT to judge others."

Telling fans to resist undue criticism, Rowland added:

"We HONESTLY don’t have the space nor authority too! Let us remember to lead with love & kindness, the world is has enough negativity, for you to pour more into it! STOPTRYINTOBEGOD, (sic)."

Alongside the message, Kelly captioned her post: "So what light are you bringing into the world? Please share it with me in the comments below.”

Jameela Jamil, Harry Potter author JK Rowling and singer Lana Del Rey are among the other stars who have been targets of cancel culture in recent months.

After it attracted attention, Rowland added a follow-up comment to her post clarifying that she was 'not speaking to anything specific'.

"It's just happening left and right!" she said.