Kristen Wiig speaks out about IVF struggles in first interview since welcoming twins

Kristen Wiig has opened up about fertility treatment struggles in her first interview since becoming a mum.

The Bridesmaids star and her actor fiance Avi Rothman are now parents to twins thanks to a surrogate, and she now reveals she has been trying to conceive via in vitro fertilisation (IVF) for years.

"As private as I am and as sacred as this all is, what helped me was reading about other women who went through it and talking to those who have gone through IVF and fertility stuff," Kristen tells InStyle magazine. "It can be the most isolating experience, but I'm trying to find that space where I can keep my privacy and also be there for someone else who may be going through it."

Kristen admits that her inability to get pregnant throughout the IVF process had huge psychological and emotional impacts that affected her relationship, making support groups essential for her wellbeing.

"It's hard not to personalise it when you get a negative result," the 46-year-old shares. "You go through so much self-deprecation, and you feel like your partner may be seeing you in a different way and all this other stuff we make up in our heads.

"But when I did talk about it, every time I said that I was going through IVF, I would meet someone who was either going through it, about to go through it, or had a friend who just did it. It's like this underground community that's talked about but not talked about."

The twins are Kristen's first children with Avi, who she began dating in 2016.

Wiig was previously married to actor Hayes Hargrove for four years until 2009 and she also dated The Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti.