Bryan Cranston wants Walter White return

Bryan Cranston wants to reprise his iconic role as Walter White in Breaking Bad in its spin-off Better Call Saul.

The AMC drama focusing on criminal lawyer Saul Goodman's past has now reached a fifth season, which is set in 2004, four years before Breaking Bad's Walter begins his journey from law-abiding chemistry teacher to methamphetamine kingpin.

Speaking to Collider, Bryan revealed he'd jump at the chance of a cameo role, but creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould haven't asked.

"I would be in (Better Call Saul) if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who are co-executive producers on it, wanted me to be in it," he said. "I'd do it in a second. But it hasn't happened yet, I can tell you, and we'll see. I don't know. There's one more season to go and we'll see what happens!"

Vince has previously expressed his desire for Bryan to join the Better Call Saul team alongside lead actor Bob Odenkirk - but as a director.

"I'd love to have Bryan direct an episode," he told Collider. "I got to write an episode (of Breaking Bad) that Bryan directed and I was on set with him every day, and it was a wonderful experience. He's a magnificent director. He's one of the few directors who has a facility for the lightest comedy and the darkest drama. He's remarkable."

Bryan confirmed he's been asked to get behind the camera on multiple occasions - but has always turned it down due to scheduling problems.

"I've been asked to direct an episode every single season and it just didn't work out because of a commitment to doing a play or doing a movie or something, so I wasn't able to section out the times available," he said. "But I do love the show. I think it's a fantastic show."

The actor last played Walter in last year's El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, in which he appeared in a flashback.