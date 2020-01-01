Jamie Lee Curtis channeled disappointment of postponed directing debut into podcast

Jamie Lee Curtis has coped with a big career disappointment by creating a new Audible podcast series.

The self-described '61-year-old hustler' was set to travel to Canada to star in and direct How We Sleep at Night: The Sara Cunningham Story for Lifetime until the COVID crisis put the production on hold.

"It was disappointing," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I was supposed to go off to Canada and make the movie until June and because of that postponement, other work got postponed, so there has been a bit of a rollout of the disappointments," she recalled.

Curtis accepted she was not the only person affected by the virus, noting: "I am one of millions and millions and millions and millions and millions of people who had family gatherings, weddings, work events disrupted, postponed and canceled because of the virus."

The shutdown also led to the release of her upcoming film Halloween Kills being pushed back a year until October 2021. But the star decided to make the most of her time at home to create a new series for the audiobook platform, Audible Letters From Camp, which was inspired by a letter from her goddaughter.

"I'm a 61-year-old hustler," she added, "The things that we're going to talk about today were already in the pipeline of creation, but have come together during the COVID pandemic. Particularly, Letters From Camp really was completely created during quarantine."

Curtis has also taken time for charity work during the lockdown, developing the website My Hand in Yours, with all proceeds benefitting Children's Hospital Los Angeles.