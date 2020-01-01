Leslie Odom, Jr. suggested actress wife for Regina King movie

Actor Leslie Odom, Jr. will feature opposite his real-life wife in the forthcoming One Night in Miami after his original co-star dropped out due to coronavirus concerns.

The Hamilton star plays soul icon Sam Cooke in Regina King's big-screen directorial debut which chronicles celebrations following a young Cassius Clay's boxing title win over Sonny Liston in 1964.

The bulk of the movie was shot in New Orleans, Louisiana at the start of the year, but one key scene was due to be filmed in Los Angeles in March - until the coronavirus pandemic forced King and her cast and crew to put their plans on hold.

The cast recently managed to get back on set to complete the project while observing strict COVID-19 protocols, but the actress who was to play Cooke's wife pulled out of the shoot - so Odom, Jr. recommended his wife, Nicolette Robinson, step into the role instead.

Explaining the situation on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast Odom, Jr. recounted: "Regina called me, like, 'Yo, what are we gonna do?' I was like, 'Well, you know, I happen to live with an actress,' and so Nicolette ended up playing my wife, and she's brilliant."

He added: "She's beautiful in this movie - she plays Sam Cooke's wife."

One Night in Miami also stars Eli Goree as Clay, who would go on to rename himself Muhammad Ali, as well as Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, and Aldis Hodge as American footballer Jim Brown.

The movie is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival in Italy and the Toronto Film Festival in Canada next month.