Emma Roberts regrets 'orange' spray tans in her younger days

Emma Roberts regrets getting spray tans that left her looking orange when she was younger.



The actress shared her beauty tips in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, and confessed that fake tanning was something she would never try again.



"Definitely the spray tans I had when I was younger. I looked so orange and it just wasn't natural," she replied, when asked what her biggest beauty mistake was.



To keep her skin looking healthy, rather than tanned, Emma turns to her strict skincare regime, which she has made her priority, thanks to her famous aunt, Julia Roberts.



"For me, beauty is health, so I really focus on keeping my skin healthy, especially as I have really fair skin. That's something I've learned from my aunt. It starts with always remembering to wash my face. I like to use a deep-cleaning, make-up melting cleanser," she shared, noting that she then uses a moisturiser and an eye cream.



"I love the Drunk Elephant Eye Cream and the Dr. Barbara Sturm product range," Emma added. "Anything with hyaluronic acid in it interests me too, as I like to keep my skin really hydrated. I love masks too, especially exfoliating ones. One of my favourites is Charlotte Tilbury's Clay Mask."



Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed her top tips for creating the best bold red lip, and said that she's finally perfected it after years of practice.



"A red lip is a commitment. You have to keep it up and you don't want it to transfer when you are greeting or kissing someone. I like to pre-line my lips with Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat and then use an Armani Lipstick, with a gloss over the top," Emma explained.