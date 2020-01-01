Sheila Vand grateful for 'generous' Argo director Ben Affleck

Sheila Vand is eternally grateful to her Argo co-star and director Ben Affleck for creating a warm and inclusive atmosphere on the set of her first film.

The Rental actress played Sahar in the 2012 Oscar-winning movie, and even though she felt like a rookie during filming, she recalled being immediately put at ease by Affleck himself.

“Ben Affleck was so generous with his energy and he’s a very down to earth person. I was really nervous! And it was a heavy-hitting cast with John Goodman and all these cool people, and I just felt like this rookie, and he just disarms you right away," the 35-year-old told Collider. "He created such a safe, warm feeling place that I actually genuinely felt like I could do good work because I wasn’t so intimidated."

She dismissed any rumours that Affleck was a "tyrannical filmmaker", and suggested that it was his career as an actor that helped his cast feel comfortable.

"He seemed to really respect our process and he wanted things to feel natural for us, he wanted us to feel comfortable. And he just, in general, just has such a warm and friendly energy that he doesn’t come off as this guarded, ‘I’m a celebrity, I’m untouchable’ at all," Vand added.

Despite only having a small role in the movie, Vand insisted that Affleck ensured she felt like an integral part of the project, and even invited her in to film an additional scene to show what happened to her character.

"He also added a scene to the end of the film where you see my character escaping Iran because they had shown it to a few test audiences who actually wanted to know what happened with my character, which was really great," she shared. "I felt really seen by him."