Simon Cowell recovering from surgery to fix broken back

Simon Cowell has had a narrow escape after breaking his back in a fall from a bicycle.

The 60-year-old America’s Got Talent judge and producer was testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family when he suffered a nasty fall.

"Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening," a representative for the star explained to People shortly after the incident occurred.

The music mogul was hospitalised on Saturday following the accident and underwent overnight surgery to fix the problem. Sources claim he is lucky as the impact of his fall only just missed his spinal cord.

Amanda Holden, who sits beside Cowell on Britain's Got Talent, has sent the music mogul her best wishes and assured fans he's on the mend.

"I've been thinking about my dear friend all day and luckily I'm able to write that he's had his operation and he's doing really well," Holden wrote on Sunday, adding: "My family and I wish you a speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Simon told the MailOnline he has had a metal rod fitted to his spine and is now 'under observation'.

Simon is expected to remain in the hospital for several days and insiders claim he has scrapped all commitments for the rest of the month. He was originally due to return to America's Got Talent on Tuesday.