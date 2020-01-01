NEWS Serena Williams donating four million masks to students across the U.S. Newsdesk Share with :





Tennis ace Serena Williams has contributed assistance to school students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, by donating over four million protective face masks.



The 38-year-old has partnered with Bella + Canvas, the National School Board Association, and Scholastic to supply the coverings to 115,000 undersupplied schools across the U.S.



"Getting back to school this fall means having masks for kids to wear," Serena wrote in a post to fans on her Instagram account.



"I'm teaming up with Bella Canvas, the National School Board Association and Scholastic Inc to donate 4.25 million masks to underserved schools and provide educational materials about masks to 54 million students and all 115,00 schools in the United States," she continued.



The Masks For Kids program will help schools access affordable masks and educational materials, Serena explained.



"In addition to donating 4.25 million masks, another mask will be donated for each one purchased by the schools. I'm grateful to be able to help educate our schools about this resource, and to be given the opportunity to serve so many students," she said.



The star is one of many celebrities, including Post Malone, Sandra Bullock, JAY-Z and Meek Mill, who have been donating personal protective equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic.