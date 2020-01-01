NEWS Brooklyn Beckham sparks marriage speculation with gold band snap Newsdesk Share with :





Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have prompted speculation they are secretly married after the 25-year-old actress shared a snap of Brooklyn wearing a gold band on his left ring finger.



The Transformers: Age of Extinction star got engaged to the photographer on 1 July, with the pair confirming the news 10 days later. Brooklyn shared his joy on social media at the time, writing:

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world," alongside a couple's portrait taken by his younger sister Harper Beckham.



"I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx," he added.



Now, followers of the pair are convinced they've already tied the knot after Nicola shared the cryptic picture.



In the photo, posted to her Instagram Story, the couple is seen holding hands, with the new jewellery clearly visible on Brooklyn's finger.



A social media user who runs a fan account for the eldest child of ex-soccer star David Beckham and Spice Girls star-turned-fashion mogul Victoria later shared the post on the page's feed, prompting people to comment that a wedding has already taken place.



"They are married... Brooklyn has the ring," wrote one fan.



The couple has yet to address the rumours.