Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrate their original wedding date

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams took a moment to celebrate what would have been their wedding day on Saturday.



The 29-year-old Modern Family actress took to Instagram to reveal that, had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, she and her beau would have tied the knot this weekend.



However, the cancellation didn't stop them marking the big day, as she explained the two "took pictures and drank wine" together, as they await a rescheduled date.



"A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series," she penned, alongside snaps of herself and her 36-year-old fiancé as they hung out in a vineyard.



"We were supposed to get married today. Instead... we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams."



The actor and the former The Bachelorette reality TV contestant got engaged last summer, after meeting on Twitter and dating since October 2017.



Wells confirmed they had postponed their wedding in May and quickly ruled out a Zoom wedding, insisting the couple wanted loved ones there in person on the big day.



“What’s the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being so up in the air?” he said at the time.



“If it lasts really really long, I think we could do a small backyard thing. But that’s probably not going to happen."