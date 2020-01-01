NEWS Seth Rogen explains 'weird challenge' of filming dual role for An American Pickle Newsdesk Share with :





Seth Rogen recalled the "weird challenge" of filming a dual role for his upcoming movie, An American Pickle.



The 38-year-old funnyman plays both Herschel Rosenbaum and his great-grandson Ben in the comedy, which follows the story of a factory worker in 1919 who falls into a vat of pickles and emerges 100 years later, to be reunited with his only surviving relative.



And he detailed the experience of trying to play two characters who star on-screen opposite each other, revealing he shot footage as the bearded Herschel first.



“It was a weird challenge, especially in the scenes that are very physical. I had these beeps in my ears that would cue me to do things so I was hearing my own dialogue in an earwig, coupled with several series of beeps, which would signify me to do something. Like beep beep beep, pick up glass," he told PA Media.



"We shot the movie really weirdly in that we did all of the Herschel stuff and then I shaved and then we went back and did all of the Ben stuff," Rogen added, before praising his body double for helping him to encapsulate both roles.



"As Herschel I was kind of allowed to drive the scenes and then when I was Ben I could listen to my own performance and react to it."



Elsewhere in the interview, he said that the movie, which is based on Simon Rich’s 2013 New Yorker novella Sell Out, hit close to home.



"The story I could not have related to more, honestly," Rogen said. “I knew my grandparents my whole life until they passed away, my grandfather was in the navy and he played football, he was a plumber and had no patience for my bulls**t.”



An American Pickle is out now in U.K. cinemas, and on U.S. streaming service HBO Max.