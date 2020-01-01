Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcome first child together

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are new parents.

The 30-year-old's brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, confirmed the news in a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, in which he revealed: "They're doing great - just got her a little gift."

The 26-year-old gave a thumbs up when congratulated on becoming an uncle, and showed the camera a package with a pink ribbon, before getting into his car. It's unclear whether the gift was for his sister or the baby.

While Patrick did not mention when the baby arrived, or reveal its name or sex, a source told the publication that Pratt's car was spotted at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California, on Friday afternoon.

Katherine's father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, mother, Maria Shriver, and siblings, Christina and Christopher, were also snapped visiting her house over the weekend.

Pratt, 41, and Schwarzenegger got married last June in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California. The Guardians of the Galaxy star is already a father to his seven-year-old son Jack, from his first marriage to actress Anna Faris.