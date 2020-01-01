Orlando Bloom stepped away from Hollywood career after burning out

Orlando Bloom stepped away from his Hollywood career after becoming sick of seeing himself everywhere.

The British actor opened up on his decision in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, and said that after starring as Legolas in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, as well as epic historical drama Kingdom of Heaven, he was burning out.

"Everything I was doing was incredibly visible, and it was hard to retrieve at times," Orlando explained. "I had this insane run... I don't think there are many people who had a run like it – two trilogies and Ridley Scott, Cameron Crowe – just a huge run.

"I was sick of seeing myself. I was sick of the sight of myself, almost, with all the publicity that had to go along with all these movies, and inevitably, I think, you just burn out to an extent to yourself and for an audience," he shared.

He said a turning point came when his then-wife, Miranda Kerr, announced she was pregnant with their first child in 2010, and he decided that he needed to be there for his family.

"I didn't feel like there was any disillusion. It sort of all just manifested and unfolded that way," the 43-year-old stated. "When I found out she was pregnant, I was just like, 'Wow, this is what has to happen. We're going to do this. Let's do this, and this is the next chapter.'

"I was just really important to me that I was very present for (my son)," Orlando added.