Robert Pattinson lied to Christopher Nolan about auditioning for The Batman while filming the director's new movie Tenet.

The British filmmaker, who is famous for his secrecy surrounding plot and casting details of his films, has history with the Caped Crusader, as he helmed the critically-acclaimed Batman trilogy which starred Christian Bale as the titular superhero.

And when Pattinson discovered he was in the running to play the DC Comics' crime-fighting billionaire while filming Tenet, the 34-year-old decided to lie to Nolan.

"It’s funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies, and then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff," he told The Irish Times. "So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test. I said I had a family emergency.

"As soon as I said, 'It’s a family emergency', he said, 'You’re doing The Batman audition, aren’t you?'" Pattinson laughed.

The Twilight star reportedly fought off competition from Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Armie Hammer and Nicholas Hoult to land the coveted role, and news of his casting was leaked in May last year, leaving Pattinson “f***ing furious”.

Tenet, which also stars John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh, is now set to be released later this month.

Meanwhile, filming on The Batman is set to recommence next month after the project was put on ice due to the Covid crisis, and will hit cinemas in October 2021.