Harvey Weinstein to fight extradition to Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein will fight extradition to Los Angeles for a new sexual assault trial as he fears contracting Covid-19 for a second time.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree and rape in the third degree - but is also facing five felony sex crime charges in L.A.

According to TMZ.com, the L.A. County District Attorney wants Weinstein extradited to Los Angeles for the trial, but Weinstein's lawyer, Norman Effman, tells the gossip site his client will fight the move on the grounds it would risk his health.

Although the shamed movie mogul tested positive for the coronavirus in March, his lawyer states there's no certainty he's still immune and would be at serious risk if he's transferred to an L.A. prison for the duration of the trial, as Covid-19 cases have been surging in its jails.

The attorney tells TMZ, the Wende Correctional Facility in upstate New York where his client is being held, has had a low infection rate and no coronavirus deaths to date - meaning it is a much safer environment.

Effman added that Weinstein won't fight extradition totally - but wants to wait until the pandemic abates and conditions are safer in L.A. before travelling. The spread of Covid-19 across the U.S. already delayed his extradition in May.

In L.A. the former Miramax chief will face charges of sexual battery by restraint, forcible rape, sexual penetration by use of force, sexual battery and forcible oral copulation.