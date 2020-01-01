Heather Morris tearfully opens up about 'special' onscreen relationship with Naya Rivera

Heather Morris fought tears as she discussed her onscreen relationship with her late former Glee co-star Naya Rivera in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Rivera's Santana Lopez began dating her McKinley High School classmate and best friend Brittany Pierce, played by Morris, after officially coming out in season three of the hit Fox show, with many fans lauding the show for helping them understand their sexuality.

Following her pal's tragic drowning death last month, Morris took to social media to connect with fans, as she reflected on "how important our relationship was to you all".

“Most of you felt like it was your gateway into your current life,” she said. “Most of you felt like it was an inspiration to become your best self, and I want you to know that was never lost on me. It was never lost on Naya. We both knew how special that was.

"I think she knew a little bit more than I did. I really felt it a lot later, with all the messages and all the people reaching out and many of the writers also knew that as well. They were basically writing for the fans.”

Captioning the clip, “You’re not alone,” the actress also shared how she has been dealing with her grief.

She told her followers: “I want to thank all the fans for your love and support, and want you to know that we are all here with you, that grief looks different on everybody, and I want you to be gentle and kind to yourself during this time.

“Something that’s helped me is to write a letter or talk to her and so I hope that helps. But I really just wanted to connect to you guys and tell you how much I love and appreciate all of you. That’s it … that’s all I’ve got besides my tears.”