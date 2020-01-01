Chris Pratt introduces daughter Lyla Maria to fans online

Chris Pratt has shared that he is 'beyond thrilled' after welcoming a baby girl with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star took to Instagram on Monday to confirm his daughter's arrival and gave fans the first glimpse of little Lyla Maria with a sweet, close-up snap of the new parents holding the tot's hand.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier," read the caption.

"Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris," they signed off.

Pratt also shared a pair of Bible verses on the post, including Psalm 126:3: 'The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy'.

Katherine shared an almost identical birth announcement on her social media page, under which her mother, newswoman Maria Shriver, commented: "So happy for you Lyla Maria is so blessed to have you both as parents you are going to be a amazing mama you already are (sic)!!!"

Lyla is Pratt's second child - he also shares son Jack, who turns eight later this month, with his first wife, Anna Faris. They split in 2017 and finalised their divorce in 2018.

He wed Schwarzenegger, whose father is action man Arnold Schwarzenegger, in June 2019.