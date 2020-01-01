Prince Harry: 'It’s down to every single person to act against racial injustice'

Prince Harry has urged 'every single person who is on the planet right now' to act against racial injustice.

The British royal spoke with the President of Color of Change, Rashad Robinson, from his Los Angeles home, about 'systemic racism, compassion, hate online and using privilege for change'.

"There's so much that has happened for so long that once those problems exist, charity is crucial in so many areas but it can't fix the problem. The problems already exist by that point, the problems are already too big," Harry said.

"As I've said to you before, it's basically like bringing a bucket of water to a forest fire," he analogised.

Explaining that racism needs to be stopped from the source, Harry said the only solution is for all people to take on injustice: "It’s going to take every single one of us. This is not down to the Black community, this is down to every single person who is on the planet right now."

The Prince added the movement is "seemingly led by the younger generation," and insisted it is now the time “to act rather than just say."

He concluded: "You can’t just say, 'I'm going to do this, or I’m going to do that.’ You’ve said it now you've got to follow through with it."

Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have partnered with Color of Change as they increase their activism over the ongoing Black Lives Matter campaign and continue to raise awareness of racial injustice.